Morgan Tsvangirai critical in SA hospital

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Morgan Tsvangirai critical in SA hospital

It's reported he suffered severe vomiting following a party meeting and was airlifted from Harare to Johannesburg on Friday night.

FILE: Zimbabwean presidential hopeful Morgan Tsvangirai speaks in Harare on August 1, 2013. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Zimbabwean presidential hopeful Morgan Tsvangirai speaks in Harare on August 1, 2013. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learned that Zimbabwe’s opposition party leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been urgently transported to a South African hospital and is in a critical condition.

A Zimbabwean media organisation has also reported that the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader arrived at an undisclosed hospital in Johannesburg on Friday night, receiving life support.

Although the medical condition that caused the urgent support is unconfirmed, Tsvangirai disclosed last year that he was fighting colon cancer.

According to NewsDay, the MDC leader suffered severe vomiting following a party meeting and was airlifted from Harare to Johannesburg on Friday night.

The Zimbabwean newspaper says his condition became dire, causing the doctor to recommend he be rushed to South Africa.

Tsvangirai's condition has apparently stabilised.

The leader has disclosed that he is undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer but according to MDC, the sudden condition doesn't relate to the chronic condition.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the MDC refuted claims that its leader was in a critical condition.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA