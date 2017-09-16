MDC: Tsvangirai admitted for routine medical procedure
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) says its leader Morgan Tsvangirai is stable and is not battling for his life.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite reports that Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is on life support at a Johannesburg hospital, his party says he was admitted for a routine medical procedure.
In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) says Tsvangirai is in a very stable condition.
A Zimbabwean media organisation reported on Saturday morning that the opposition leader suffered severe vomiting following a party meeting and was airlifted from Harare to Johannesburg on Friday night.
The party has downplayed the reports that Tsvangirai had to be airlifted to Johannesburg after his doctor realised the extent of his condition following a party meeting.
The party says Tsvangirai is not worried about his health but he was more worried about the plight of Zimbabweans and ensuring they vote away the current leadership.
A source close to the party, however, says the MDC president's condition is bad and that reports of him being on life support are true.
MDC spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka has not been available to comment on their statement.
Zimbabwe opposition party MDC deny reports tht leader Morgan Tsvangirai is fighting for his life aftr flying to South Africa for healthcare pic.twitter.com/urXOdnoFkP— Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) September 16, 2017
