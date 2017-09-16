Mbalula: Political killings in KZN involve corruption
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says many of the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal involve corruption and the abuse of state resources.
Mbalula visited the notorious Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, Durban yesterday.
The hostel, which is largely seen as a base for contract killers suspected of being involved in politically fuelled assassinations in the province, has come under scrutiny during the Moerane Commission of Inquiry.
The minister says he has also instructed the hawks to investigate the Umzimkhulu municipality and to take a close look at the administration of tender documents and processes.
The minister says many private security companies are involved in criminal activities.
“The degeneration of the rule of law starts with having armed malicious masquerading as private security companies. Many of these companies are suspected of being involved in various crimes across the country.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
