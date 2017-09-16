Malema unable to attend Sindiso Magaqa’s funeral

In a tweet, Malema apologises to his friend for not being able to attend today's funeral saying that he deserves a dignified send-off.

UMZIMKULU – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will no longer be attending the funeral of his former comrade Sindiso Magaqa as initially planned.

Hundreds of mourners have arrived in the Ibisi village south of KwaZulu-Natal to bid farewell to the former youth league secretary-general.

Magaqa died at the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital last Monday.

In July, the 35 year old was shot along with two other councillors.

In a tweet, Malema apologises to his friend for not being able to attend today's funeral saying that he deserves a dignified send-off.

Although our paths separated, our bonds never broke. I'm sorry my friend I won't make it, you deserve a dignified send off. #MagaqaFuneral💔💔 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 16, 2017

Meanwhile, ANC leaders including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Zweli Mkhize and Malusi Gigaba have arrived to pay their last respects.

Magaqa has been described as humble young man who made an immense contribution to the community.

Family members who have paid tribute to their loved one say it pains them that his killers still haven't been arrested while the family is left with the pain.