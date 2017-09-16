Makhosi Khoza: Disciplinary process initiated against me is a nullity
Khoza says the disciplinary process cannot proceed because the provincial leadership was unlawfully elected.
JOHANNESBURG - Outspoken ANC Member of Parliament Makhosi Khoza says the disciplinary process initiated against her is a nullity and cannot proceed because the provincial leadership was unlawfully elected.
Khoza made the announcement in a statement on her Facebook.
This follows the Pietermaritzburg high court’s decision that declared the eighth ANC provincial elective conference held in November 2015 as unlawful and invalid.
The hearing is scheduled for tomorrow after her lawyer asked for its postponement last week because his client fears for her safety.
Khoza has been charged with ill-discipline and bringing the party into disrepute after she publicly supported the secret ballot used during the recent failed motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.
The outspoken ANC MP says any potential disciplinary steps to be taken against her, could only be decided upon by a newly constitutionally elected PEC.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
