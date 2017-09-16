KZN ANC now agrees NEC can decide on high court ruling

The ANC in KZN now admits that the NEC can take a final decision to either uphold or overturn the provincial party’s decision to appeal the ruling.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it will abide by any decision taken by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) on the way forward regarding the Pietermaritzburg high court’s ruling declaring the 2015 elective conference unlawful.

Provincial party leaders met with the ANC’s top six yesterday -after deciding to appeal the ruling on their own.

KZN ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said, “Its decisions are not recommendations but instructions to our structures.”

He says a meeting to take this final decision will be on Monday.

“The matters will have to be processed by the national executive committee at the special meeting last week.”

Last week, the party’s structures came just short of telling the NEC to back off saying they don’t need their permission to appeal the court’s ruling.

