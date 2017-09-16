Popular Topics
Grant Twigg elected DA’s WC Metro Region chair

Loud cheers erupted in the auditorium when Twigg was announced as the new chairperson.

Newly elected chairperson of DA Western Cape Metro Region Grant Twigg. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Newly elected chairperson of DA Western Cape Metro Region Grant Twigg. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has elected long-serving councillor Grant Twigg as the new chairperson of its Western Cape Metro Region.

Twigg, a councillor from Kraaifontein, was announced as the region's leader at the party's regional congress in Cape Town on Saturday.

Loud cheers erupted in the auditorium when Twigg was announced as the new chairperson.

He has various plans to shake-up the region, one of them being to bring more political discussions into regional meetings.

“My plan is to allow the branches to have a say in whatever we decide. Branch chairs and executives will raise issues in their different areas and we will make those into resolutions which we will feed into the city and into the province.”

Former regional chairperson Shaun August was the other contender for the position.

“The stronger team won; we’re still part of one political party and we will unit now and focus towards our 2019 elections.”

Mayoral committee members JP Smith, Anda Ntsodo and councillor Phindile Maxiti have all been elected to fill the deputy chairperson position.

