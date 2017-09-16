Duminy calls time on test career
JP Duminy has decided to quit test cricket but will continue to feature in the shorter formats of the game, the 33-year-old said in a statement on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa batsman JP Duminy has decided to quit test cricket but will continue to feature in the shorter formats of the game, the 33-year-old said in a statement on Saturday.
“After long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and test match cricket with immediate effect,” the left-hander, who scored 2,103 runs in 46 tests, said.
“It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish. Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas and also in first-class matches with the WSB Cape Cobras.”
Duminy, who also bowls off-spin, made his test debut in 2008 against Australia in Perth.
“In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the WSB Cape Cobras...” he added.
Popular in Sport
-
Springboks suffer heaviest defeat to All Blacks
-
Cape Town Marathon road closures
-
Liverpool’s Coutinho ready to start against Burnley - Klopp
-
Bournemouth's Defoe strikes to seal comeback win over Brighton
-
Eden Park or Albany? It's all the same to the Springboks
-
[GALLERY] Cape Town City FC lose to Kaizer Chiefs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.