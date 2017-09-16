DA welcomes intervention of CIPC in Myeni’s term extension

The DA says this confirms its long calls for Dudu Myeni to step down after her term ended at the end of August.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it welcomes the intervention of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) confirming its view that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s decision to extend South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni’s term was illegitimate.

It says this confirms its long calls for Myeni to step down after her term ended at the end of August.

The opposition party says Myeni is technically no longer the board chair and that any board decisions taken since 1 September must be viewed as irregular and unenforceable.

It says Minister Gigaba has failed to take the robust action that is required to save the national carrier and stop the ongoing losses.

DA shadow deputy minister of finance Alf Lees said: “It’s in complete shambles and the minister’s failure to remove one of the obstacles, that being the appointment of Myeni as the chair of the board for a further period, to progress at the airline. It also shows that SAA is not a priority for Minister Gigaba.”

TICK TOCK

On Thursday, Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance said the extension of Myeni’s term must be reviewed because it is concerned about the legality of the decision.

Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi told MPs Gigaba acted in terms of SAA’s memorandum of incorporation, but a parliamentary legal adviser differed.

Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane told the committee a special Appropriations Bill will be brought to Parliament urgently to provide for R10 billion for SAA.

SAA has nearly R7 billion in debt coming due at the end of this month and also needs R2.4 billion in working capital to see it through until the end of March next year.

Treasury said talks with lenders are continuing – but controversial board chairperson Myeni remains at the helm.

The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu said: “The reality of the matter is the lenders are not comfortable with her remaining as SAA chair.”

The DA’s David Maynier said: “The committee, after deliberations and after advice on evidence, is concerned about the legality of the extension of the term of office of the chairperson of the board.”

The committee wants Gigaba to review his decision and gave him seven days to provide it with all the relevant documents relating to it.

Additional reporting by Gaye Davis.