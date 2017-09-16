DA’s new leadership in WC to be announced

The race for the next leader of the DA's metro is between Kraaifontein ward councillor Grant Twigg and incumbent leader Shaun August.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s new leadership in the Western Cape is set to be announced later today.

More than 200 delegates are expected to attend the party's Western Cape Metro Regional Congress in Cape Town today.

Twigg has been using the slogan "I offer fair leadership" during his campaign on social media, while August has opted for a punchier "Asijiki."

The winner of the hotly contested position is likely to be a front runner as the city's next mayor.

August is seen as a staunch supporter of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, while Twigg is a long-serving councillor with many years of experience.

Other positions to be filled include deputy chairperson.

Western Cape Legislature Speaker Sharna Fernandez and mayco members JP Smith and Anda Ntsodo are vying for this position.