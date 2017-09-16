Officer wounded in Khayelitsha attempted robbery recovering well

2 of 4 N1 north lanes reopened following accident
Local
The officer was shot in the thigh when he tried to help his colleague who was being robbed by three armed men.
CAPE TOWN - A City of Cape Town law enforcement officer wounded in an attempted robbery in Khayelitsha is recovering well.
He shot and wounded one of the attackers, who's currently in hospital under police guard.
The other two assailants managed to escape.
The officers had been patrolling the MyCiti bus route in Khayelitsha at the time of the attack.
