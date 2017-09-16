Brown blames ultimatum on Eskom’s tardiness over Trillion

Minister Lynne Brown has given Eskom until Tuesday to provide her with truthful answers regarding its ties with Trillion.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown says her ultimatum to Eskom is a result of the board's tardiness to respond to her questions about issues at the utility.

Brown has given Eskom until Tuesday to provide her with clear and truthful answers regarding its ties with Gupta-linked company Trillion.

The minister says she expects to receive clarity on inaccurate information initially given to her by Eskom earlier in September.

Brown says she's been waiting for Eskom’s response to her questions for two weeks now.

“I asked them direct questions about why they the dealt with it in the way they did, why it took so long, why they are so tardy in their response to me after I’ve written to them as well?”

Eskom board will meet on Monday before briefing the minister on their resolution.

Brown expects the board to present to her a roadmap with specific timelines to bring finality to all issues.

The Public Enterprises Minister told Eskom bosses that the ongoing leakage of confidential information was not helping the utility’s public image.