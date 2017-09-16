ANC vows to support Magaqa’s family
On behalf of the ANC, Zweli Mkhize said Magaqa's life was cut short by the criminals who murdered him.
UMZIMKHULU - African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize says the party's top officials will provide support to the family of Sindiso Magaqa.
The former ANC Youth League secretary general is being laid to rest in Umzimkhulu, south of KwaZulu-Natal.
The 35-year-old was shot in a hail of bullets in July and died last Monday at the Inkosi Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital.
Hundreds of mourners arrived at the Ibisi village to pay their last respects to the young politician who has been described as a dedicated soldier of the movement.
“Comrade Magaqa was called upon to make a contribution in the life of the organisation during difficult and challenging times of the movement. He fought on the side of our people, never shaken and was always fearless.”
The KZN ANC's Sihle Zikalala says the ANC has lost a hard-working cadre.
“No amount of words can explain the void created in the movement by his departure. The ANCYL has lost one of its finest products. It has lost a dedicated, resilient, inspiration and working cadre of the ANC.”-
#MagaqaFuneral Zikalala says Magaqa was a part of a generation that defined its mission committing to economic freedom in this lifetime.ZN pic.twitter.com/4w2p89Odcm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017
#MagaqaFuneral As ANC TG Zweli Mkhize speaks , the wind here causes some to become restless, others walking out of marquee . ZN pic.twitter.com/o8B9vmK8cZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017
