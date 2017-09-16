4 lanes closed on N1 north due to an accident
Local
A truck has overturned causing heavy traffic delays on the highway.
JOHANNESBURG - Four lanes have been closed on the N1 north before the Allandale off-ramp due to an overturned truck.
The accident has caused heavy traffic delays on the highway.
The highway is heavily backed up as traffic is being diverted off the route, causing long delays for motorists headed towards Pretoria.
JMPD's Wayne Minaar said, “Motorists are advised to use the R55 or old Pretoria Road for now.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.