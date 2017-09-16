4 lanes closed on N1 north due to an accident

A truck has overturned causing heavy traffic delays on the highway.

JOHANNESBURG - Four lanes have been closed on the N1 north before the Allandale off-ramp due to an overturned truck.

The accident has caused heavy traffic delays on the highway.

The highway is heavily backed up as traffic is being diverted off the route, causing long delays for motorists headed towards Pretoria.

JMPD's Wayne Minaar said, “Motorists are advised to use the R55 or old Pretoria Road for now.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)