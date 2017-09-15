Popular Topics
Uber drivers blame authorities for permit delays as vehicles impounded

Last week, three cars were torched near the Sandton Gautrain station during a turf war between Uber and metered taxi drivers.

FILE: Ride hailing app Uber. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Ride hailing app Uber. Picture: Supplied
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Uber drivers claim their vehicles are being impounded in the Sandton CBD with Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officials demanding to see operating permits.

But they're adamant they did apply for the documents and have proof.

These Uber drivers say the authorities are to blame for delaying the issuing of the permits.

"We have all the receipts from the Department of Transport. The backlog lies with the Department of Transport. We don’t understand why our cars are being impounded."

Another driver has questioned the JMPD’s reasons for impounding their vehicles.

"I want to know why the JMPD is impounding our vehicles instead of metered taxis. Those guys are illegal."

But the JMPD says that the impounding of taxis that do not have operating permits is not confined to Uber as is being claimed.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says no one is exempt.

“Any public transport vehicle that is not in compliance with public transport requirement will be impounded and taken to the Metro Police impound where they’ll have to prove that they have what’s needed for their vehicle.”

Last week, three cars were torched near the Sandton Gautrain station during a turf war between Uber and metered taxi drivers.

WATCH: Vehicles torched as Uber operators, metered taxis drivers clash

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

