Uber drivers blame authorities for permit delays as vehicles impounded
Last week, three cars were torched near the Sandton Gautrain station during a turf war between Uber and metered taxi drivers.
JOHANNESBURG - Uber drivers claim their vehicles are being impounded in the Sandton CBD with Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officials demanding to see operating permits.
But they're adamant they did apply for the documents and have proof.
These Uber drivers say the authorities are to blame for delaying the issuing of the permits.
"We have all the receipts from the Department of Transport. The backlog lies with the Department of Transport. We don’t understand why our cars are being impounded."
Another driver has questioned the JMPD’s reasons for impounding their vehicles.
"I want to know why the JMPD is impounding our vehicles instead of metered taxis. Those guys are illegal."
But the JMPD says that the impounding of taxis that do not have operating permits is not confined to Uber as is being claimed.
The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says no one is exempt.
“Any public transport vehicle that is not in compliance with public transport requirement will be impounded and taken to the Metro Police impound where they’ll have to prove that they have what’s needed for their vehicle.”
Last week, three cars were torched near the Sandton Gautrain station during a turf war between Uber and metered taxi drivers.
WATCH: Vehicles torched as Uber operators, metered taxis drivers clash
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
'Jiba used Zuma corruption case to end my career'
-
Road Rage: JHB man vandalises car, punches elderly driver
-
Court: Zuma had chance to make representations to NPA
-
DA furious over Zuma U-turn in Spy Tapes saga
-
Van Breda’s claim of throwing axe at alleged attacker questioned
-
ANC condemns Johann Rupert’s comment on radical economic transformation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.