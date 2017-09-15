SACP pickets outside Absa's CT offices over housing
The party's demands include a call for affordable housing to be prioritised in inner cities, economic hubs, rural towns and villages.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has held a picket at Absa’s offices in Cape Town.
The party handed over a memorandum relating to housing issues.
It's part of the SACP's "National Day of Action".
It's also calling on banks and authorities to "stop colluding with private developers and land owners by evicting farm workers."
SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu said: “Banks repossess their houses, evict them, yet they have paid. The money which they have paid is not returned. Those houses are taken to auction with terrible low market value. We are saying that thing must come to an end.”
A memorandum has been handed over to a representative from the bank.
The document will also be sent to local government authorities.
#SACPPicket Ngqentsu reads from memorandum, says banks are equally responsible for evictions. (*Apologies for poor sound- strong wind) MM pic.twitter.com/sr6bbpjUiI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2017
#SACPPicket The South African Communist Party picketing outside the ABSA building in Cape Town. MM pic.twitter.com/dqKuPt2F8K— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2017
#SACPPicket The group will be handing over a memorandum to ABSA. Some of the demands include: An end to home repossessions. MM pic.twitter.com/rHuy8OsHlV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2017
