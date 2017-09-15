Popular Topics
SACP pickets outside Absa's CT offices over housing

The party's demands include a call for affordable housing to be prioritised in inner cities, economic hubs, rural towns and villages.

45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has held a picket at Absa’s offices in Cape Town.

The party handed over a memorandum relating to housing issues.

It's part of the SACP's "National Day of Action".

The party's demands include a call for affordable housing to be prioritised in inner cities, economic hubs, rural towns and villages.

It's also calling on banks and authorities to "stop colluding with private developers and land owners by evicting farm workers."

SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu said: “Banks repossess their houses, evict them, yet they have paid. The money which they have paid is not returned. Those houses are taken to auction with terrible low market value. We are saying that thing must come to an end.”

A memorandum has been handed over to a representative from the bank.

The document will also be sent to local government authorities.

