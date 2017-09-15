Petrol bombs & rubber bullets: Cops on alert following Hangberg violence

Fishermen say they want government officials to explain proposed fishing quotas to them, and to provide housing and better services in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Hangberg was wracked by violent protests for another day on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials continue to monitor the area on Friday morning.

Protesters and police clashed yet again. Fishermen say they want government officials to explain proposed fishing quotas to them, and to provide housing and better services in the area.

#Hangberg The protesters are now in Harbour road. MM pic.twitter.com/kaEKu8GtVO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2017

The battle between protesters and police officers carried on until darkness fell as protesters set alight a construction vehicle, bins, tyres and other debris.

While the demonstrators fired flare guns, threw rocks and petrol bombs at police, officers hit back with stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Protesters are upset because Fisheries Department officials failed to show up for a meeting with them on Thursday.

One fisherman says that community members feel government has forgotten about them.

“When they distribute services and housing they’ll stop at Mandela Road. It’s like we’re not here.”

It is likely residents will continue with demonstrations on Friday.

