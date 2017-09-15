Popular Topics
Petrol bombs & rubber bullets: Cops on alert following Hangberg violence

Fishermen say they want government officials to explain proposed fishing quotas to them, and to provide housing and better services in the area.

Hangberg residents took to the streets on 14 September 2017 after Fisheries Department officials failed to show up for a meeting with them over proposed quota fishing cuts. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Hangberg residents took to the streets on 14 September 2017 after Fisheries Department officials failed to show up for a meeting with them over proposed quota fishing cuts. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hangberg was wracked by violent protests for another day on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials continue to monitor the area on Friday morning.

Protesters and police clashed yet again. Fishermen say they want government officials to explain proposed fishing quotas to them, and to provide housing and better services in the area.

The battle between protesters and police officers carried on until darkness fell as protesters set alight a construction vehicle, bins, tyres and other debris.

While the demonstrators fired flare guns, threw rocks and petrol bombs at police, officers hit back with stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Protesters are upset because Fisheries Department officials failed to show up for a meeting with them on Thursday.

One fisherman says that community members feel government has forgotten about them.

“When they distribute services and housing they’ll stop at Mandela Road. It’s like we’re not here.”

It is likely residents will continue with demonstrations on Friday.

WATCH: Hangberg community: Govt is making a fool of us

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

