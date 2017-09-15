Nzimande: Poor will suffer if tertiary education system is destroyed
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says while they support the transformation of tertiary institutions, he has made a call for these facilities not to be destroyed in the process.
CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says the poor will suffer the most if the tertiary education system is destroyed.
Nzimande delivered a speech at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology on Thursday, where National Council of Province's (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise was sworn in as the institution's new chancellor.
The ceremony was conducted under heavy security following days of protests at the university's Cape Town and Mowbray campuses.
WATCH: Thandi Modise welcomes new challenge as CPUT Chancellor
Nzimande says that Modise enters her new role at a challenging time for tertiary institutions.
But Nzimande says that Modise's the right person for the job.
Nzimande says while they support the transformation of tertiary institutions, he has made a call for these facilities not to be destroyed in the process.
“We’ll suffer the consequences of destroying our tertiary education system. Those who will suffer most are those from poor families because they won’t have access to decent education.”
The minister adds that there's a need for leadership at universities that will attend to all challenges, without compromising the core functions of higher learning, which is teaching and knowledge production.
#ThandiModise Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande: Our message is yes transform universities but do not destroy. SF pic.twitter.com/3bnD2Ym4Mj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Court: Zuma had chance to make representations to NPA
-
DA furious over Zuma U-turn in Spy Tapes saga
-
Road Rage: JHB man vandalises car, punches elderly driver
-
Next round in Zuma court battle
-
ANC condemns Johann Rupert’s comment on radical economic transformation
-
[WATCH] Cricket coaches found dead at Laudium Oval
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.