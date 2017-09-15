Popular Topics
Nzimande: Poor will suffer if tertiary education system is destroyed

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says while they support the transformation of tertiary institutions, he has made a call for these facilities not to be destroyed in the process.

Minister for Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Minister for Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says the poor will suffer the most if the tertiary education system is destroyed.

Nzimande delivered a speech at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology on Thursday, where National Council of Province's (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise was sworn in as the institution's new chancellor.

The ceremony was conducted under heavy security following days of protests at the university's Cape Town and Mowbray campuses.

WATCH: Thandi Modise welcomes new challenge as CPUT Chancellor

Nzimande says that Modise enters her new role at a challenging time for tertiary institutions.

But Nzimande says that Modise's the right person for the job.

Nzimande says while they support the transformation of tertiary institutions, he has made a call for these facilities not to be destroyed in the process.

“We’ll suffer the consequences of destroying our tertiary education system. Those who will suffer most are those from poor families because they won’t have access to decent education.”

The minister adds that there's a need for leadership at universities that will attend to all challenges, without compromising the core functions of higher learning, which is teaching and knowledge production.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA