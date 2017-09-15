Metrorail praises officials after arrest of 5 suspects
The rail service has once again urged commuters and communities to report suspicious behaviour.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has lauded protection services officials following the arrest of five suspects.
The offenders were apprehended during three separate incidents on Thursday.
The rail service has once again urged commuters and communities to report suspicious behaviour.
A reward of up to R25,000 is payable for any information leading to a conviction.
Metrorail Protection Services officials first arrested three people who were caught stealing surveillance cameras at Thornton Station.
A fourth arrest was made after a suspect was found in possession of train cables while travelling on a train between Philippi and Lentegeur.
Another arrest was made when guards caught a passenger in possession of a fraudulent train ticket near Cape Town Station.
Last week, two suspected cable thieves were arrested after they were caught digging trenches between Unibell and Pentech Stations.
The rail operator says it’s losing at least 70 train carriages a month due to vandalism.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
KPMG SA CEO, chair & 6 top staff resign over Gupta scandal
-
'They're trying to find a reason to fire me'
-
Road Rage: JHB man vandalises car, punches elderly driver
-
'Jiba used Zuma corruption case to end my career'
-
DA furious over Zuma U-turn in Spy Tapes saga
-
Final decision on Sassa, Post Office deal by end of next week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.