Metrorail praises officials after arrest of 5 suspects

The rail service has once again urged commuters and communities to report suspicious behaviour.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has lauded protection services officials following the arrest of five suspects.

The offenders were apprehended during three separate incidents on Thursday.

A reward of up to R25,000 is payable for any information leading to a conviction.

Metrorail Protection Services officials first arrested three people who were caught stealing surveillance cameras at Thornton Station.

A fourth arrest was made after a suspect was found in possession of train cables while travelling on a train between Philippi and Lentegeur.

Another arrest was made when guards caught a passenger in possession of a fraudulent train ticket near Cape Town Station.

Last week, two suspected cable thieves were arrested after they were caught digging trenches between Unibell and Pentech Stations.

The rail operator says it’s losing at least 70 train carriages a month due to vandalism.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)