Metrorail praises officials after arrest of 5 suspects

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

Metrorail praises officials after arrest of 5 suspects

The rail service has once again urged commuters and communities to report suspicious behaviour.

FILE: At least two train coaches were torched and several shops were damaged by angry commuters at Cape Town Station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: At least two train coaches were torched and several shops were damaged by angry commuters at Cape Town Station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has lauded protection services officials following the arrest of five suspects.

The offenders were apprehended during three separate incidents on Thursday.

The rail service has once again urged commuters and communities to report suspicious behaviour.

A reward of up to R25,000 is payable for any information leading to a conviction.

Metrorail Protection Services officials first arrested three people who were caught stealing surveillance cameras at Thornton Station.

A fourth arrest was made after a suspect was found in possession of train cables while travelling on a train between Philippi and Lentegeur.

Another arrest was made when guards caught a passenger in possession of a fraudulent train ticket near Cape Town Station.

Last week, two suspected cable thieves were arrested after they were caught digging trenches between Unibell and Pentech Stations.

The rail operator says it’s losing at least 70 train carriages a month due to vandalism.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA