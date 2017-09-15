Mbalula: I'm not in ANC for position or power

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says that even if President Jacob Zuma removes him in a Cabinet reshuffle, it would have been a pleasure to serve because positions are borrowed and not permanent.

UMZIMKHULU - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says that even if President Jacob Zuma removes him in a Cabinet reshuffle, it would have been a pleasure to serve because positions are borrowed and not permanent.

Mbalula was speaking at the memorial service of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa which was held in Umzimkhulu on Thursday.

Senior KwaZulu-Natal ANC leaders were also in attendance, all attesting to Magaqa's loyalty to the party.

Mbalula says that just like Magaqa, he is not in the movement for positions and power but to serve the country.

#MagaqaMemorial Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will now pay tribute to #SindisoMagaqa. ZN pic.twitter.com/kmZpG9Wfrs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2017

#MagaqaMemorial Mbalula recalls events leading up to Julius Malema's suspension and formation of EFF saying Magaqa had no plans to join EFF pic.twitter.com/SsxAWVrmZ7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2017

It is in this spirit that the Police Minister also took a swipe at the disgruntled ANC members who took the KZN provincial leadership to court.

Mbalula has vowed to find the Magaqa's killers.

"You might haven known that people are being killed in KwaZulu-Natal but when it climbed the ladder and took Magaqa, that's when we knew that something was going on down there."

Mbalula says tha Magaqa's funeral will be officiated by the ANC only.