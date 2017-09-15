[LISTEN] Understanding the Spy Tapes case

Radio 702 | Professor James Grant and 702’s Eusebius McKaiser discuss the autonomy of the prosecutorial authority to drop a case without explaining itself.

JOHANNESBURG - James Grant, an associate Professor of law at the University of the Witwatersrand, and 702’s Eusebius McKaiser discuss the autonomy of the prosecutorial authority to drop a case without explaining itself.

This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority and President Jacob Zuma accepted in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Thursday that the decision to withdraw criminal charges against him in 2009 was irrational, and must be set aside.

