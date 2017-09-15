KPMG withdraws Sars ‘spy unit’ report findings
The report was partly responsible for the downfall of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was accused of having known about and endorsed the unit.
JOHANNESBURG - Auditing firm KPMG has withdrawn all of its findings and recommendations around its report into the so-called South African Revenue Service (Sars) “spy Unit” and announced a major shake-up to its leadership in South Africa.
The report was partly responsible for the downfall of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan who was accused of having known about and endorsed the unit.
CEO Trevor Hoole is among the eight senior staff who have resigned, while another faces disciplinary action and dismissal, following an internal investigation into work done for the Gupta family.
Leaked emails have revealed how the firm allegedly turned a blind eye to taxpayer funds being used to pay for the Gupta’s lavish sun city wedding.
KPMG has admitted that its report for Sars suggests Gordhan knew about the establishment of an intelligence unit that was set up illegally.
However, the auditing firm says this was not the intended interpretation and evidence provided to KPMG does not support this interpretation, saying it recognises and regrets the impact this has had.
The unit was accused of conducting covert intelligence operations, and these allegations led to Gordhan, who was the Sars commissioner at the time, being criminally charged. Although the NPA eventually decided not to prosecute.
This investigation has revealed a number of serious failings, and KPMG hopes that the actions that have been taken will restore trust.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
KPMG SA CEO, chair & 6 top staff resign over Gupta scandal
-
'They're trying to find a reason to fire me'
-
Road Rage: JHB man vandalises car, punches elderly driver
-
'Jiba used Zuma corruption case to end my career'
-
DA furious over Zuma U-turn in Spy Tapes saga
-
SA Express losing millions over grounded aircraft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.