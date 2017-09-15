KPMG withdraws Sars ‘spy unit’ report findings

The report was partly responsible for the downfall of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was accused of having known about and endorsed the unit.

JOHANNESBURG - Auditing firm KPMG has withdrawn all of its findings and recommendations around its report into the so-called South African Revenue Service (Sars) “spy Unit” and announced a major shake-up to its leadership in South Africa.

The report was partly responsible for the downfall of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan who was accused of having known about and endorsed the unit.

CEO Trevor Hoole is among the eight senior staff who have resigned, while another faces disciplinary action and dismissal, following an internal investigation into work done for the Gupta family.

Leaked emails have revealed how the firm allegedly turned a blind eye to taxpayer funds being used to pay for the Gupta’s lavish sun city wedding.

KPMG has admitted that its report for Sars suggests Gordhan knew about the establishment of an intelligence unit that was set up illegally.

However, the auditing firm says this was not the intended interpretation and evidence provided to KPMG does not support this interpretation, saying it recognises and regrets the impact this has had.

The unit was accused of conducting covert intelligence operations, and these allegations led to Gordhan, who was the Sars commissioner at the time, being criminally charged. Although the NPA eventually decided not to prosecute.

This investigation has revealed a number of serious failings, and KPMG hopes that the actions that have been taken will restore trust.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)