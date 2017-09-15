Khayelitsha man shot after trying to rob officer of firearm

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man is in hospital under police guard after he was wounded while apparently trying to rob a law enforcement officer.

The incident occurred on Thursday while two of the city's transport unit officials were patrolling the MyCiti route in Khayelitsha.

The city says three men approached one of the officers who was standing outside his vehicle and tried to rob him of his firearm.

A second law enforcement officer was shot in the thigh when he tried to help his partner.

The wounded transport unit official returned fire and struck the attacker in the leg and in the stomach.

His two accomplices fled on foot.

A bystander was struck in the face by a stray bullet.

The wounded suspect, the officer and the bystander are recovering in hospital.