'Jiba used Zuma corruption case to end my career'

Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana was removed from the NPA in 2015 amid fears that he would reinstate the charges against Zuma.

PRETORIA - Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mxolisi Nxasana says the case against President Jacob Zuma was used by former deputy NPA head Nomgcobo Jiba to end his career and humiliate him and his family.

In a dramatic about-turn, Zuma’s legal team and the NPA conceded in the Supreme Court on Thursday that the 2009 decision to withdraw Zuma's criminal charges was indeed irrational and stands to be set aside.

Zuma now wants to make new representations to the NPA to have criminal charges against him dropped.

He says Jiba and others used the corruption case to manipulate the president.

“If the case had come before me, then yes I’d deal with it. What really irks me about this matter, is the fact that I had not seen the docket. The matter was used by Jiba and others, who approached the president, to say I was planning to reinstate charges against him.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance is concerned that Zuma may never have his day in court if prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams is left to decide the president’s fate.

It emerged that former prosecutions boss Mokotedi Mpshe didn’t have the legal authority to review the decision, a legal point which appears to have evaded all parties for eight years.

