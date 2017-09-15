'Jiba used Zuma corruption case to end my career'
Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana was removed from the NPA in 2015 amid fears that he would reinstate the charges against Zuma.
PRETORIA - Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mxolisi Nxasana says the case against President Jacob Zuma was used by former deputy NPA head Nomgcobo Jiba to end his career and humiliate him and his family.
In a dramatic about-turn, Zuma’s legal team and the NPA conceded in the Supreme Court on Thursday that the 2009 decision to withdraw Zuma's criminal charges was indeed irrational and stands to be set aside.
Zuma now wants to make new representations to the NPA to have criminal charges against him dropped.
Nxasana was removed from the NPA in 2015 amid fears that he would reinstate the charges against Zuma.
He says Jiba and others used the corruption case to manipulate the president.
“If the case had come before me, then yes I’d deal with it. What really irks me about this matter, is the fact that I had not seen the docket. The matter was used by Jiba and others, who approached the president, to say I was planning to reinstate charges against him.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance is concerned that Zuma may never have his day in court if prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams is left to decide the president’s fate.
It emerged that former prosecutions boss Mokotedi Mpshe didn’t have the legal authority to review the decision, a legal point which appears to have evaded all parties for eight years.
WATCH: James Selfe: We will not rest until Zuma appears in court
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Court: Zuma had chance to make representations to NPA
-
Road Rage: JHB man vandalises car, punches elderly driver
-
DA furious over Zuma U-turn in Spy Tapes saga
-
ANC condemns Johann Rupert’s comment on radical economic transformation
-
Mbalula: I'm not in ANC for position or power
-
Van Breda’s claim of throwing axe at alleged attacker questioned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.