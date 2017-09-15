Gordhan welcomes KPMG’s decision to retract Sars ‘spy unit’ report

Auditing firm KPMG has withdrawn all of its findings and recommendations around its report into the so-called Sars 'spy unit'.

CAPE TOWN - Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has responded to KPMG SA’s decision to withdraw SARS “spy unit” report, saying he welcomes the withdrawal of the unit’s report.

In a statement, Gordhan says he is surprised by the scant regard shown for the unit’s role in the “capture” of the revenue service.

The report was partly responsible for the downfall of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan who was accused of having known about and endorsed the unit.

The former finance minister went on to say the witting and over-enthusiastic collaboration of senior KPMG personnel and their collusion with nefarious characters in Sars, in fact directly contributed to “state capture”.

Gordan has acknowledged KPMG’s regret over the damage the unit caused on the lives of those who have been persecuted.

“I note their regret but doubt whether this is adequate and proportional to the damage that KPMG has done.”

CEO Trevor Hoole is among the eight senior staff who have resigned, while another faces disciplinary action and dismissal, following an internal investigation into work done for the Gupta family.

Leaked emails have revealed how the firm allegedly turned a blind eye to taxpayer funds being used to pay for the Gupta’s lavish sun city wedding.

Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides.