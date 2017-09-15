Gordhan welcomes KPMG’s decision to retract Sars ‘spy unit’ report
Auditing firm KPMG has withdrawn all of its findings and recommendations around its report into the so-called Sars 'spy unit'.
CAPE TOWN - Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has responded to KPMG SA’s decision to withdraw SARS “spy unit” report, saying he welcomes the withdrawal of the unit’s report.
In a statement, Gordhan says he is surprised by the scant regard shown for the unit’s role in the “capture” of the revenue service.
The report was partly responsible for the downfall of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan who was accused of having known about and endorsed the unit.
The former finance minister went on to say the witting and over-enthusiastic collaboration of senior KPMG personnel and their collusion with nefarious characters in Sars, in fact directly contributed to “state capture”.
Gordan has acknowledged KPMG’s regret over the damage the unit caused on the lives of those who have been persecuted.
“I note their regret but doubt whether this is adequate and proportional to the damage that KPMG has done.”
CEO Trevor Hoole is among the eight senior staff who have resigned, while another faces disciplinary action and dismissal, following an internal investigation into work done for the Gupta family.
Leaked emails have revealed how the firm allegedly turned a blind eye to taxpayer funds being used to pay for the Gupta’s lavish sun city wedding.
Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides.
Popular in Local
-
68 rescued from sinking Robben Island ferry
-
Muthambi on nepotism claim: I meant ‘none’ not ‘nine’
-
More than 20 injured in CT taxi accident
-
KPMG withdraws Sars ‘spy unit’ report findings
-
Kgosana welcomes KMPG’s decision to can Sars ‘spy unit’ report
-
KPMG SA CEO, chair & 6 top staff resign over Gupta scandal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.