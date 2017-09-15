George protests spill over into schools
Residents went on a rampage earlier this week after illegally erected shackes were demolished.
CAPE TOWN - Violent protests in the Thembalethu community in George have spilled over into some local schools.
Five schools in the area have been affected.
The Education MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver: "We have seen high rates of absenteeism by learners and some educators have also been unable to access their schools. Action of this nature is completely unacceptable. It is having a negative impact on the education of our learners, who are writing exams and assessments at this critical time of year."
