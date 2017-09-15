Final decision on Sassa, Post Office deal by end of next week
The CSIR was appointed last month to evaluate risks and financial implications of the Sapo helping with paying social grants.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has announced that the due diligence report on the South Africa Post Office (Sapo) has been completed, and a final decision about its work with the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) will be announced by the end of next week.
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was appointed last month to evaluate risks and financial implications of the Sapo helping with paying social grants.
Earlier this year, the Constitutional Court ruled steps need to be taken to appoint a new service provider by March next year.
Dlamini says Sassa started collaborating with the Post Office with the view to work together to ensure the payment of social grants beyond March 2018.
However, an inter-ministerial committee recommended a comprehensive due diligence study be done.
Dlamini says this report was completed on Thursday.
“Due diligence is nothing new. It looks at a number of issues, including risks, opportunities and financial implications.”
A committee will consider the report and announce a final decision before the end of next week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
