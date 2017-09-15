EMPD 'aware' of video showing traffic cop slapping motorist

Police were conducting a stop and search at an intersection and an argument broke out between the motorist and the policewoman.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) says it's aware of a video on social media which shows an officer slapping and assaulting a motorist while another officer appears to be watching the altercation.

Police say the incident took place on 5 September in the Germiston area.

ARE U THE PERSON BEING ASSAULTED OR DO U KNOW THE PERSON? PLS DM ASAP pic.twitter.com/Evq5kSPF9A — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) September 15, 2017

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department say the two woman officers who appear in the video have taken leave.

The department says the motorist was charged by police with assault and failing to produce her name and address, then a day after the incident the motorist opened a counter-charge of assault against the officer.

Spokesperson Wilfred Kgasakgo says statements will be taken once the officers returns from leave.

“As soon as both parties’ statements are received, a determination will be made as to what action to take.”

Kgasakgo says the matter is in the hands of the Integrity and Standards Unit.