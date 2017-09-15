Calm returns to Hangberg

On Thursday protesters clashed with police officers during a demonstration against proposed fishing quotas.

CAPE TOWN - The Hout Bay community of Hangberg is calm following violent protests.

On Thursday protesters clashed with police officers, with a construction vehicle being set on fire in the process.

Residents are unhappy over proposed fishing quotas and are also demanding housing and better services in the area.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato has been meeting with community members on Friday.

The City of Cape Town’s Wayne Dyason said: “No incidents were reported on Friday morning. The community is currently engaged in a meeting with Mr Plato.”

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee says the shooting of a 14-year-old boy during a protest in Hangberg is “unacceptable.”

Police officers shot the teenager with rubber bullets during the unrest in the small fishing community in Hout Bay on Tuesday.

The teenager had to undergo at least two operations and is currently in a hospital.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has opened a case of attempted murder against the officers involved.

