Brown gives Eskom 2 days to provide resolutions on utility’s issues

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has given the Eskom board until Monday, 18 September, to provide resolutions on issues at the utility.

The minister expressed her disappointment at Eskom inappropriate and tardy responses to questions she asked relating to its business relationship with Trillian.

It recently emerged that the information Eskom provided to the minister about its dealings with Trillian was inaccurate.

More info to follow.