Motshekga: Education dept ready for 2017 matric exams

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

Motshekga: Education dept ready for 2017 matric exams

The Basic Education Minister says her department is working tirelessly to ensure that the 2017 matric exams are up to standard.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: EWN
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: EWN
31 minutes ago

PRETORIA - With just more a month to go until the class of 2017 sit their matric exams, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department is ready.

Motshekga has given an update on progress made in priority areas in the sector, following a meeting with the SA Council of Educators (SACE).

Nearly 800,000 candidates will write 2017’s grade 12 exams countrywide.

Motshekga says her department is working tirelessly to ensure that the 2017 matric exams are up to standard and that there are no irregularities.

“The final verification of data is currently underway and all the question papers have been set and moderated.”

She says security has been increased at storage points where question papers will be kept.

“We’ve audited the 212 storage points across the country to ensure that there is compliance with the minimum standards and security.”

Despite schooling problems in some parts of the country, including Vuwani, the minister is confident and says it’s all systems go.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA