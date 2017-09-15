Motshekga: Education dept ready for 2017 matric exams

The Basic Education Minister says her department is working tirelessly to ensure that the 2017 matric exams are up to standard.

PRETORIA - With just more a month to go until the class of 2017 sit their matric exams, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department is ready.

Motshekga has given an update on progress made in priority areas in the sector, following a meeting with the SA Council of Educators (SACE).

Nearly 800,000 candidates will write 2017’s grade 12 exams countrywide.

Motshekga says her department is working tirelessly to ensure that the 2017 matric exams are up to standard and that there are no irregularities.

“The final verification of data is currently underway and all the question papers have been set and moderated.”

She says security has been increased at storage points where question papers will be kept.

“We’ve audited the 212 storage points across the country to ensure that there is compliance with the minimum standards and security.”

Despite schooling problems in some parts of the country, including Vuwani, the minister is confident and says it’s all systems go.

