Motshekga: Education dept ready for 2017 matric exams
The Basic Education Minister says her department is working tirelessly to ensure that the 2017 matric exams are up to standard.
PRETORIA - With just more a month to go until the class of 2017 sit their matric exams, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department is ready.
Motshekga has given an update on progress made in priority areas in the sector, following a meeting with the SA Council of Educators (SACE).
#PostCEM Motshekga says they working to ensure that the national senior certificate exams kick start with no major glitches. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2017
Nearly 800,000 candidates will write 2017’s grade 12 exams countrywide.
Motshekga says her department is working tirelessly to ensure that the 2017 matric exams are up to standard and that there are no irregularities.
“The final verification of data is currently underway and all the question papers have been set and moderated.”
#PostCEM This year will see over 630 thousand full time pupils and over 161 part time write the exams around the country. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2017
She says security has been increased at storage points where question papers will be kept.
“We’ve audited the 212 storage points across the country to ensure that there is compliance with the minimum standards and security.”
Despite schooling problems in some parts of the country, including Vuwani, the minister is confident and says it’s all systems go.
#PostCEM Motshekga says they've increased security at storage points around the country to prevent leaks. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
