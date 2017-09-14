[WATCH LIVE] Zuma, NPA appeal Spy Tapes ruling

Jacob Zuma and the NPA will try to convince the Supreme Court of Appeal that he should not be prosecuted on corruption charges.

PRETORIA – The Supreme Court in Bloemfontein is hearing an appeal brought by President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of the High Court ruling that corruption charges be reinstated against him.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled in April 2016 that the 2009 decision to withdraw criminal charges against Zuma was irrational and set it aside.

The same court re-affirmed its decision when it dismissed an application for leave to appeal, but Zuma and the NPA approached the Supreme Court directly and were granted access.

The DA - which brought the initial application - will oppose the matter.

Former prosecutions boss Mokotedi Mpshe withdrew the charges after considering representations from Zuma - which included the so-called Spy Tapes.

This will be the second time Zuma and the NPA will try convince a court that criminal charges should not be reinstated against the president.

A full bench of the High Court in Pretoria found Zuma ought to be prosecuted.

The president will rely on the same arguments presented in the High Court which primarily hinge on his claim the courts can't interfere in the decisions of the prosecuting authority.

