SACP & Cosatu in Gauteng want reconfigured alliance

JOHANNESBURG - The SACP and Cosatu in Gauteng say they have decided to launch their own election campaign for the 2019 elections without the ANC because they want to protect Gauteng from electoral capture.

On Wednesday the two alliance partners announced the move but denied it was part of the communist party's preparation for elections.

Earlier this year the SACP took a decision at its national congress to contest future elections.

It's a first for the SACP and Cosatu to decide to take the lead and campaign on their own.

The SACP's Jacob Mamabolo also says they believe this decision will give effect to the reconfigured alliance.

The SACP's Jacob Mambolo said: "We believe that starting our election campaign now as independent alliance partners with a revolutionary interest in defending our province’s constitute is the most immediate and practical way forward towards a reconfigured alliance.”

