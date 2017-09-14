Rudi van Breda may been alive for 3 hours after attack, court hears
Blood spatter expert Marius Joubert says that Rudi’s body was moved from the bed to the floor after he was killed, raising suspicion that the scene may have been staged.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard that Rudi van Breda may have been alive for nearly three hours after he was attacked.
His younger brother, Henri Van Breda, is on trial for his murder, the murder of his parents and the attempted murder of their sister.
The State's blood spatter expert Marius Joubert is being cross-examined.
He says that Rudi’s body was moved from the bed to the floor after he was killed, raising suspicion that the scene may have been staged.
But the defence is asking whether he could have moved himself.
Joubert has previously said that the blood stains on Henri’s white socks and grey shorts reveals that the clothing items were in close proximity to the “blood shedding” events.
Joubert says they were able to trace microscopical evidence of DNA linked to all three deceased in the shower, despite the presence of a chemical that was sprayed in the vicinity.
He says that investigators also noticed that an item was removed from Henri’s bed because there was an absence of blood spatter in an “otherwise continuous blood-stained area”.
