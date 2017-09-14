NCOP chair Thandi Modise sworn in as CPUT chancellor
While the NCOP chairperson was being sworn in as the new chancellor of CPUT, the entrance to the auditorium was cordoned off by steel fences and manned by private security.
CAPE TOWN - National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise says she is honoured to be elected the new chancellor of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).
Modise was on Thursday sworn in at CPUT's Bellville campus.
Guards were visible across the Bellville campus, while four police vans could also be seen patrolling.
#ThandiModise Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande: Our message is yes transform universities but do not destroy. SF pic.twitter.com/3bnD2Ym4Mj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2017
#CPUT SRC gives congratulatory message to #ThandiModise on her new role and urges her to engage with students about their issues. SF pic.twitter.com/JeGIheN4vG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2017
Modise says that she's aware of the current challenges facing CPUT.
She believes dialogue is needed between relevant role players to find solutions.
“I’ve already had a few words with members of the council this morning. I’ve already have had some consultation with some members of the SRC, so I do know what the issues are. We just need to sit around and find one another.”
Modise says she remains positive that through engaging, issues can be resolved.
