Go

NCOP chair Thandi Modise sworn in as CPUT chancellor

While the NCOP chairperson was being sworn in as the new chancellor of CPUT, the entrance to the auditorium was cordoned off by steel fences and manned by private security.

NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise has been sworn in as the chancellor of CPUT. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise has been sworn in as the chancellor of CPUT. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise says she is honoured to be elected the new chancellor of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

Modise was on Thursday sworn in at CPUT's Bellville campus.

While the NCOP chairperson was being sworn in as the new chancellor of CPUT, the entrance to the auditorium was cordoned off by steel fences and manned by private security.

Guards were visible across the Bellville campus, while four police vans could also be seen patrolling.

Modise says that she's aware of the current challenges facing CPUT.

She believes dialogue is needed between relevant role players to find solutions.

“I’ve already had a few words with members of the council this morning. I’ve already have had some consultation with some members of the SRC, so I do know what the issues are. We just need to sit around and find one another.”

Modise says she remains positive that through engaging, issues can be resolved.

Timeline

