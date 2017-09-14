Motsoaledi: State resources used in Ramaphosa smear campaign

Aaron Motsoaledi joined Western Cape Cosatu members on Wednesday as they endorsed Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential ambitions.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress national executive committee member Aaron Motsoaledi says State Security resources have been used in an attempt to frame Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Motsoaledi joined Western Cape Congress of South African Trade Unions members on Wednesday as they endorsed Ramaphosa’s presidential ambitions.

Ramaphosa has come under fire from some quarters after details of alleged serial philandering.

But Motsoaledi says concerted efforts to discredit Ramaphosa have all backfired.

“When state resources were unleashed on comrade Cyril, they were not looking at what was happening in the bedroom. They were looking for massive corruption and underhanded deals, including fraud and cronyism.”

Ramaphosa also previously said that state resources were used in the alleged smear campaign.

He denied claims that he had he had affairs with eight women, labelling it a “dirty tricks” campaign.

However, the deputy president admitted to having an affair with one woman. Ramaphosa said he told his wife eight years ago and then ended the relationship.

Ramaphosa said he felt compelled to respond to “deeply disturbing suggestions” that he gave money to several young women for romantic relationships.

“There are 54 young students – both men and women – that my wife and I provide financial assistance to on a monthly basis and have done so for several years. It is unfortunate that evidence of these bank transfers have been used to make scandalous allegations against me and, worse, to make public the names of some of the people assisted.”

One woman who was identified in the report said she had never met the deputy president before.

Nonhlanhla Radebe refuted claims that she's Ramaphosa's mistress.

"I honestly don't know the deputy president and my name has been dragged into this."

Additional reporting by Hitekani Magwedze.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)