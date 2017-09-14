Mobile operators warn MPs of Wangiri cyber fraud scam

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Mobile operators warn MPs of Wangiri cyber fraud scam

Cell C, Telkom and Vodacom say that they support the inclusion of offences such as cyber fraud and cyber forgery in the draft Bill because it will put South Africa in a better position to prosecute crimes such as Wangiri fraud.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Mobile network operators have warned South African lawmakers about a "worldwide phenomenon" known as Wangiri fraud that is costing cellphone users a significant amount of money.

It's a scam in which fraudsters call random phone numbers and then hang up in order to trick subscribers into calling a premium-rated number, for which they are charged exorbitant rates.

Members of Parliament (MPs) were warned during public hearings on the Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill in Parliament on Thursday.

Cell C, Telkom and Vodacom say that they support the inclusion of offences such as cyber fraud and cyber forgery in the draft Bill because it will put South Africa in a better position to prosecute crimes such as Wangiri fraud.

Cell C’s Jacqueline Fick says: “They can run up a bill of R60, R70, R80, R90 a minute and what these criminals do is to try and keep the victim on the line for as long as possible, thereby generating money for themselves.”

When she was asked by an African National Congress lawmaker about what operators are doing to deal with Wangiri Fraud, Fick explained that spreading awareness and education were extremely important.

Fick says operators are able to block illicit calls once they've identified the phone numbers involved.

The name Wangiri originates from Japan.

It translates to mean "one and cut," which is the modus operandi" of fraudsters targeting people around the globe.

In many cases, South African subscribers have been targeted by international numbers.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA