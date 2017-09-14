Makhura: Surprise visit to Steve Biko Hospital to avoid another tragedy

Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the facility after finding out that patients and staff had all been forced to use one lift.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says one of the main reasons for his government’s surprise visit to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday was to avoid another Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Makhura visited the facility, along with Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and infrastructure development MEC Jacob Mamabolo, after finding out that patients and staff had all been forced to use one lift.

The 26 other lifts were out of order for three weeks in August.

The Steve Biko Academic Hospital caters for at least 3,000 patients every month and non-functioning lifts have made things difficult for both patients and staff.

#SteveBikoHospital GP Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa at the hospital in PTA on a surprise visit. MR pic.twitter.com/11uGMY2aBr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2017

Makhura says it was important for him to visit the facility because he wanted to make sure that the problem was being fixed.

“Whenever something crops up at a government facility, it may be a school or health facility, we have to respond promptly.”

So far, nine of the 27 elevators have been brought back online.

Makhura says he wants to ensure there is no repeat of 2016’s Life Esidimeni tragedy, in which over 100 psychiatric patients died after the health department moved them to unlawful NGOs.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)