Lukaku: Plenty of goals in Manchester United squad
Romelu Lukaku has been in the thick of the action, scoring four goals in as many league appearances.
BENGALURU - Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has fired a warning to Premier League rivals saying the league leaders have plenty of goalscorers to fuel their attacking style this season.
United are on top of the league table after four matches, scoring 12 goals. A 2-2 draw against a determined Stoke City last weekend was the only blip in their season so far.
Lukaku has been in the thick of the action, scoring four goals in as many league appearances. The Belgian forward also struck on his Champions League debut on Tuesday as United beat Swiss club Basel 3-0 in Group A.
“There are plenty of goals in the team,” Lukaku told the club’s website after Tuesday’s win, during which his compatriot Marouane Fellaini and fellow forward Marcus Rashford also got on the scoresheet.
“That’s what the fans want, it’s what we all want. We work really hard in training on a daily basis and it’s good that different people can jump in whenever,” he added.
On Sunday, Lukaku, who signed for United in the close season, will come up against his old club Everton. The game will also mark the return of Wayne Rooney to Old Trafford after the striker rejoined his boyhood club.
The 24-year-old Lukaku scored 68 league goals for Everton in three seasons.
Popular in Sport
-
What a difference a year makes for Arsenal and Chelsea
-
[GALLERY] Cape Town City FC lose to Kaizer Chiefs
-
Hames handed surprise All Blacks start against Springboks
-
Ronaldo fires holders Real to easy victory over APOEL
-
IOC crowns Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 in unique double
-
Germany return to top of Fifa rankings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.