[LISTEN] Struggling to pay your debt? New law safeguards you somewhat

Radio 702 | South African Payroll Association Director Arlene Leggat says a new law safeguarding consumers with debts will help many cash-strapped South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Payroll Association Director Arlene Leggat says that a new law will restrict payroll persons from taking over 25% of an individual person’s salary.

Leggat says this means that if another garnishee order is sent out for someone who already has a number of them, the payroll person is expected to tell debt collectors to wait until the consumer completes paying off the other debts.

