[LISTEN] Struggling to pay your debt? New law safeguards you somewhat
Radio 702 | South African Payroll Association Director Arlene Leggat says a new law safeguarding consumers with debts will help many cash-strapped South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Payroll Association Director Arlene Leggat says that a new law will restrict payroll persons from taking over 25% of an individual person’s salary.
Leggat says this means that if another garnishee order is sent out for someone who already has a number of them, the payroll person is expected to tell debt collectors to wait until the consumer completes paying off the other debts.
Listen to the audio clip for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] 'Legal is not the same thing as right'
-
[LISTEN] Parent opens up about raising transgender child
-
[LISTEN] 5 surprises from the new iPhone
-
[LISTEN] Fight for education: Why I resisted armed robbers
-
[LISTEN] Why corporal punishment still persists in SA
-
[LISTEN] Sim Tshabalala says Standard Bank is run as a team
-
[LISTEN] Why is charcoal found in the meat aisle?
-
[LISTEN] Mkhwebane denies writing note on Sarb weaknesses
-
[LISTEN] Why men commit suicide
-
[LISTEN] ‘Don’t underestimate Zuma’
-
[LISTEN] Dating and relationships in the modern world
-
[LISTEN] 'Corporates are acting as political actors'
-
[LISTEN] ‘CR17 camp needs to up its game ahead of elective conference’
-
[LISTEN] Preventing parent burnout
-
[LISTEN] I cannot be an absent father, husband - Mthembu
-
[LISTEN] Are DA-led coalitions in danger of collapsing?
-
[LISTEN] What continues to drive copper theft?
-
[LISTEN] Hurricane Irma’s first 24 hours of destruction through Atlantic
-
[LISTEN] Julius Malema's educational journey
-
[LISTEN] Artificial intelligence: What it is and what it isn’t
-
[LISTEN] What's the latest on bird flu in the WC?
-
[LISTEN] SADC to send ministerial fact-finding mission to Lesotho
-
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize willing to run for ANC president
-
[LISTEN] Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.