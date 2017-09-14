[LISTEN] 'Legal is not the same thing as right'

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Michael G. McMillan, Director of Ethics Education at the CFA Institute says people can do things that are legal but are questionable ethically.

Dr McMillan says that ethics begin in the heart and that everyone knows what the right to do is.

He also says that perception is important in defining what is ethical. People should normally think of how their actions will be perceived.

