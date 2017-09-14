Protesting Lenasia residents block highway

Joburg metro police have urged motorists to avoid the Golden Highway.

JOHANNESBURG - Lenasia residents in the south of Joburg have embarked on a protest this morning, blocking the Golden Highway with rocks and burning tyres.

It’s not clear what the protest is about at this stage.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Motorists travelling from Orange Farm and Ennerdale are advised to use alternative routes. With rocks on the roads, it’s not safe for motorists to travel on the Golden Highway at this point."

