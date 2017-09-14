Police on high alert as Kleinmond on a knife-edge

It was another day of violent demonstrations for the community of Kleinmond on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials are maintaining a strong presence in Kleinmond after violent protests flared up again.

Residents are angry about the awarding of a cleaning tender to a company not based in the community.

They also want the shortage of housing in the area to be addressed.

WATCH: Cleaning tender creates chaos in Kleinmond

A resident was arrested for firing a gun in public and provincial police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk says a municipal vehicle was also set alight.

“The protesters did not apply to march. After requesting them to disperse, they became violent and threw stones at police officers. The violence then escalated towards police members which resulted in the firing of rubber bullets to disperse protesters.”

Shops in the town have been closed and operations at the local municipal offices have been moved to Hermanus.

Overstrand Mayor Rudolph Smith met with residents on Wednesday to discuss their issues.

They've agreed to continue talks on Thursday.

