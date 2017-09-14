Jealousy may have led to killing of West Rand boy - Dept
The Basic Education Department says while the incident took place off school grounds, it is shocked by the level of violence among school children in general.
JOHANNESBURG - Preliminary information gathered by the Basic Education Department suggests that jealousy may have been behind the killing of a West Rand boy by his peers.
The six suspects, aged between 15 and 19, have appeared in the Krugersdorp magistrates court.
The department says that while the incident took place over a weekend and off school grounds, it is shocked by the level of violence among school children in general.
The Basic Education Department’s Steve Mabona says that the Social Development Department will be roped in to assist the families affected by this latest incident.
He says the level of violence being displayed by school children is of great concern.
“It seemed the other group was jealous of the victim. The deceased must’ve been boasting about what he had and the way he lived his life. So, it’s more of your unnecessary argument.”
Mabona says the department has already started a programme that focuses on protecting schoolgirls and helping boys to steer away from violence.
Various MECs have been sent to schools across the province to talk about conflict resolution and social ills that can and should be avoided.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
