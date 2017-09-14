'I resisted armed attackers to save my thesis'

A video showing armed men trying to rob Noxolo Ntuli at gunpoint went viral this week.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman who fought back against criminals in Auckland Park has described her memory of the incident captured on a surveillance system as a blur.

A video of the attack - showing two armed men pull up next to the woman wrestling her for her bag - went viral this week.

Noxolo Ntuli, a medical scientist at the National Health Laboratory Service, says one of the main reasons she fought back was because her bag contained her master’s thesis on eliminating malaria in South Africa.

She says she can't remember half of what happened on the day.

“As soon as they pulled up next to me I thought about all the admin I’d have to go through, from house keys, going to the bank for new cards and everything saved on my hard drive. I was thinking about all these things and I couldn’t let go.”

LISTEN: This is why fought back

The suspects have been arrested.

