'I resisted armed attackers to save my thesis'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

'I resisted armed attackers to save my thesis'

A video showing armed men trying to rob Noxolo Ntuli at gunpoint went viral this week.

A screengrab of CCTV footage showing a woman being attacked during an attempted robbery in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
A screengrab of CCTV footage showing a woman being attacked during an attempted robbery in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A woman who fought back against criminals in Auckland Park has described her memory of the incident captured on a surveillance system as a blur.

A video of the attack - showing two armed men pull up next to the woman wrestling her for her bag - went viral this week.

Noxolo Ntuli, a medical scientist at the National Health Laboratory Service, says one of the main reasons she fought back was because her bag contained her master’s thesis on eliminating malaria in South Africa.

She says she can't remember half of what happened on the day.

“As soon as they pulled up next to me I thought about all the admin I’d have to go through, from house keys, going to the bank for new cards and everything saved on my hard drive. I was thinking about all these things and I couldn’t let go.”

LISTEN: This is why fought back

The suspects have been arrested.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA