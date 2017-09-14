Expert: Dragging of body could be signs of anger towards Rudi van Breda

CAPE TOWN - The Van Breda family axe murder trial has on Thursday focused on the movement of Rudi van Breda’s body and whether or not he was alive for hours after the attack.

His younger brother, Henri van Breda, is standing trial for his murder, the murder of his parents and the attempted murder of his younger sister.

The accused claims a balaclava clad intruder attacked them in their De Zalze home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

The State’s blood spatter expert Marius Joubert has spent a week on the stand.

He has testified blood evidence revealed Rudi van Breda’s body was moved from his bed to where it was found near the bedroom door.

Joubert says the dragging and shoving could be signs of the attacker expressing his anger towards the older Van Breda brother.

A defence expert, however, says Rudi van Breda may have been alive for nearly three hours after he was attacked and the witness has questioned whether he was able to move himself.

Joubert countered by saying the blood flow does not support this theory.

The trial will resume on Monday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)