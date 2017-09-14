Deputy Finance Minister dismisses reports of plan to remove PIC CEO
According to a report, the plot to remove Dan Matjila started three months ago as part of attempts by the Guptas to capture the investment corporation.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi has dismissed reports of a plan to remove the chief executive of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) as baseless and unfounded.
The Star newspaper reported on Thursday morning that the plot to remove Dan Matjila started three months ago as part of attempts by the Guptas to capture the investment corporation.
The newspaper said that Matjila was told to respond to an accusation that he used PIC funds to finance a personal project related to someone he is allegedly in a relationship with.
But responding to the claims in his capacity as chairman of the PIC, Buthelezi says the claims are causing unnecessary panic over an internal issue.
Treasury’s spokesperson Maytihlome Tshwete says: “What has been put to the PIC's CEO (Matjila) is internal matters that he needs to respond to and nothing more.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
