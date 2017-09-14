DA furious over Zuma U-turn in Spy Tapes saga
The Democratic Alliance is furious that President Jacob Zuma has dragged the Spy Tapes saga along for eight years, only to concede at the final hurdle.
BLOEMFONTEIN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is furious that President Jacob Zuma has dragged the Spy Tapes saga along for eight years, only to concede at the final hurdle.
Both Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) accepted in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Thursday that the decision to withdraw criminal charges against him in 2009 was irrational, and must be set aside.
While Zuma has repeatedly said that he wants his day in court but has spent significant resources stopping that from happening.
WATCH: James Selfe: We will not rest until Zuma appears in court
The DA’s James Selfe says there are grounds for President Zuma to be held personally liable for the legal fees of the appeal.
“Now they’ve come to the Supreme Court of Appeal with vast legal teams and enormous amounts of preparation, only to concede in one morning. It’s outrageous and it’s an abuse of the process.”
But the NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku has defended this latest court action.
“Whenever you believe in a particular principle, you need to pursue that principle to the end. We cannot comment extensively on the proceedings.”
President Zuma’s legal team told the court he now intends making new representations to the NPA to have the case dropped.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
