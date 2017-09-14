DA furious over Zuma U-turn in Spy Tapes saga

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

DA furious over Zuma U-turn in Spy Tapes saga

The Democratic Alliance is furious that President Jacob Zuma has dragged the Spy Tapes saga along for eight years, only to concede at the final hurdle.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
18 minutes ago

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is furious that President Jacob Zuma has dragged the Spy Tapes saga along for eight years, only to concede at the final hurdle.

Both Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) accepted in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Thursday that the decision to withdraw criminal charges against him in 2009 was irrational, and must be set aside.

While Zuma has repeatedly said that he wants his day in court but has spent significant resources stopping that from happening.

WATCH: James Selfe: We will not rest until Zuma appears in court

The DA’s James Selfe says there are grounds for President Zuma to be held personally liable for the legal fees of the appeal.

“Now they’ve come to the Supreme Court of Appeal with vast legal teams and enormous amounts of preparation, only to concede in one morning. It’s outrageous and it’s an abuse of the process.”

But the NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku has defended this latest court action.

“Whenever you believe in a particular principle, you need to pursue that principle to the end. We cannot comment extensively on the proceedings.”

President Zuma’s legal team told the court he now intends making new representations to the NPA to have the case dropped.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA