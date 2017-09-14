City argues Wolwerivier 'appropriate' for Bromwell Street residents
CAPE TOWN - An eviction battle involving a group of Woodstock residents and the City of Cape Town continues.
Residents are seeking an application ordering the city to provide them with emergency accommodation close to where they live.
The residents are rejecting the municipality's offer of emergency housing in Wolwerivier, a temporary relocation almost 30km from the city centre.
The city’s lawyer Karrisha Pillay has argued that her client believes that Wolwerivier is a reasonable and appropriate location.
Pillay has told the court that the city has no other such developments close to the city centre.
Pillay says that Bromwell Street residents have been seeking alternative accommodation in areas in the northern suburbs which is also far from the CBD.
As a result, Pillay raised questions on why Wolwerivier, which is 28,2km away, is not appropriate?
Acting Judge Mark Sher says that the challenge is trying to ascertain what distance is “as near as possible” to where the residents are staying.
