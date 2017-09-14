Bromwell Street eviction: Judge says mediation process needed

The Woodstock residents are demanding the City of Cape Town help them by providing emergency accommodation close to where they are living.

CAPE TOWN - The judge presiding over the eviction matter involving a group of Woodstock residents has recommended a mediation process.

Bromwell Street residents are demanding the City of Cape Town help them by providing emergency accommodation close to where they are living.

Acting judge Mark Sher says a mediation process is needed outside of court between the evictees, the City of Cape Town, and the developers.

Sher says the developer, The Woodstock Hub, could even look at providing money for alternative accommodation in line with the losses they are incurring due to the delay.

He emphasises residents shouldn't get handouts, as they will also need to play a part in helping themselves.

However, the City's lawyer Karrisha Pillay has questioned the intention of this process, saying it might not achieve its purpose due to the immutable positions of the parties involved.

Sher says based on the municipality's recent policies around social housing in the city centre, it would be a pity to send the residents to Wolwerivier.

He says he is exploring different options as it seems once residents are sent there, they will never return to Woodstock.

